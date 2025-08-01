Summer 2025 fashion: crochet beanies in pastel, floral, and pearl styles

A girl in a beanie hat. Photo: Freepik

In today's world, hats are no longer just about cold and snow. This summer, fashion is breaking the rules again and doing it very stylishly. Crocheted beanies have long since settled in the feeds of Insta-influencers and have become a real hit of the season. Bright or pastel, with flowers or pearls — these cute 70s-style hats have long been not about warmth, but about style and character.

Why does everyone wear summer hats?

Previously, we associated crochet with knitted tops, shorts, and even swimsuits. But in 2025, things went further — crochet beanies have become the main summer accessory. And it is not surprising, because the vintage mood, inspiration from the hippie era, and the return of boho are making themselves felt. Freedom, individuality, and a bit of nostalgia are in trend.

Crochet beanie. Photo from Instagram

How to wear a beanie in summer

It's easiest to add a bit of informality to your look. Knitted hats look great paired with linen dresses, denim shorts, tank tops, fringe, or even cowboy boots.

Original accessories. Photo from Instagram

Even a simple everyday look will get a twist if you add a crochet beanie to it. Choose your option: with openwork, tight knit, with decorative details, and don't be afraid to experiment.

A simple but interesting look. Photo from Instagram

Fashion today is all about being yourself. So if you want to add a bit of summer vibe, handmade inspiration, and individuality to your look, try a summer beanie. Chances are, it will become your new favorite accessory.

