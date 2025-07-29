Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 30 July 2025 02:33
Why your hair clip might be dangerous in an accident
Woman with a hair clip. Photo: gosupps

 At first glance, it looks like an ordinary plastic hair clip. It's beautiful and convenient and keeps your hair in place. However, it can pose a real threat in the event of an accident.

According to Express, this is the case.

A small hair clip that could lead to major injuries

The following situation may arise: in a crash, a motorist's head is likely to lunge forward and hit the back of the headrest. As the head moves back onto the headrest, the plastic claws can get wedged between the skull and the car. Headrests are designed to keep the driver's head aligned in a crash to prevent neck injuries.

A small hair clip that could lead to major injuries
Hairstyle with a hair pin. Photo: Freepik

Vertu noted that the headrest is an important safety feature, not just a comfortable, soft part of the seat. For optimal performance, the head should be positioned as close to the headrest as possible, with no gaps. However, the bulky pin shifts the head forward, creating a critical distance. In the event of an impact, this increases the risk of whiplash, which occurs when the neck is subjected to sudden overexertion.

A small hair clip that could lead to major injuries
A woman is talking on the phone in a car. Photo: Freepik

There is also a true story. In 2023, British student Gina Panesar was involved in an accident. She could have gotten away with it if not for the hair clip lodged in her head. She suffered a serious injury from her eyebrow to the back of her head, underwent surgery, and spent a month and a half recovering.

Doctors believe the plastic hair clip played a key role in the injury. Experts advise against taking risks and recommend choosing a soft hair tie or a neat hairstyle without large accessories. Of course, before each trip, make sure the headrest is adjusted correctly. Its top should be at ear level, and your head should be as close to it as possible. Safety is always in fashion.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
