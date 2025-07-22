Top accessories from Paris Fall-Winter 2025 shows

Woman wearing beautiful accessories. Photo: Freepik

This season, the rules of the game have been turned upside down. It's not dresses that dictate fashion anymore — it's accessories. What used to be a "complement" is now the main focus of the look: massive bracelets, luxurious mittens, and unexpected headdresses are all worthy of attention.

Harper's Bazaar shares six of the most expressive trends from Paris Fall/Winter 2025 runways.

Must-have accessories of 2025

A bracelet that won't hide under your sleeve

Massive and glossy in bronze or silver, bracelets are no longer about modesty. Jacquemus presented models wearing thick metal bracelets on both arms. Such jewelry is easy to combine with basic items like a white T-shirt, jeans, or a jacket.

SCHIAPARELLI. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Multiple necklaces

One chain is classic, but five chains are a fashionable statement. The trend of layering jewelry is back, and this time, it's here to stay. Celine showed bows on the catwalk where models wore several identical necklaces around their necks.

Celine. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Headscarf

Once upon a time, it adorned Audrey Hepburn's neck. Then it went out of fashion. Now, it's back. With it comes a lot of ideas. It can be tied on a bag, worn as a top, or made into a belt or hair ornament. It's no longer just a piece of fabric; it's a tool for creating style.

Celine. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

The hat will turn heads

Hats no longer play a modest role in fashion. They are surprising. This season, Ashi Studio and Schiaparelli presented an array of shapes: volume, playful curves, and subdued colors. This hat doesn't hide your head — it tells a story.

Ashi Studio. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Belt

Once upon a time, its role was purely practical. However, things have changed. Now, wide belts with decorative buckles, chains, or logos are becoming a fashion statement in their own right.

Chanel. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Long gloves

They're not just for evening dresses anymore. Today, they are confidently worn with capes, jackets, suits, and even T-shirts. Made of leather, satin, or transparent material, they look sophisticated and arouse curiosity.

Chanel. Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Chanel and Schiaparelli have proven that one accessory can change the mood of an entire look.

