This summer's must-try trend — how to wear a scarf as a chic asymmetrical skirt

A woman is covering her face with her clothes. Photo: Freepik

Summer always brings a desire for renewal. We want lightness, freshness, and changes in our wardrobe. But instead of spending money on new clothes, in 2025, one unexpected and very simple trend will be in fashion — a regular scarf worn as a skirt.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this trend.

Advertisement

Why has the scarf conquered this season's trends?

Take a scarf — silk, cotton, or light viscose — and tie it around your waist. Wear it over shorts, pants, or even a swimsuit. And voilà, you have a completely new look at no cost. This move has changed the perception of summer style. The asymmetrical tying deserves special attention: one end is longer, the other shorter, as if it were a designer skirt. The scarf also adds movement — it literally "revives" the look, making it light and dynamic.

When paired with simple items — a white T-shirt, black top, jeans, or wide-leg pants — it works as a stylish accent. One bright print or contrasting color can completely change the mood of a look.

A scarf on pants. Photo from Instagram

Another advantage is that the scarf is versatile. You can take it on holiday, to a festival, on a walk around the city, or even to the office, if you choose the right fabric and combination. It has no restrictions on age or body type — the main thing is that you feel comfortable.

Waist skirt. Photo from Instagram

The ideal scarf is at least 90×90 cm in size, light but dense, with an interesting pattern. You can tie it any way you like: crosswise, diagonally, in a triangle, or even as a belt. This summer's trend speaks for itself: you don't have to buy something new to look different. Sometimes, one scarf is enough to make you feel completely different.

As a reminder, we wrote about whether it is acceptable to give a scarf to a woman as a gift.