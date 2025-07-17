What scarves and handkerchiefs mean when given as gifts — bad luck signs

A girl wearing a scarf. Photo: Freepik

Even the most sincere gift can bring sorrow instead of joy if you don't take old superstitions into account. Some items are considered taboo, especially when it comes to gifts for women. These are not just old wives' tales — each item has a deep symbolic meaning that has been passed down from generation to generation.

The publication RBC-Ukraine writes about it.

Why should you not give a scarf to a woman?

It would seem that a scarf is beautiful, feminine, and may even be designer. But popular wisdom says: don't give it as a gift. Even in ancient times, it was believed that a scarf was a symbol of farewell, loss, and loneliness. If you give a woman a scarf, even with the best of intentions, you may "give" her tears, separation, or prolonged emotional anguish.

When such a gift is most inappropriate

Giving a scarf as a gift on a birthday, holiday, or as a gesture after a quarrel is considered a particularly bad omen — instead of reconciliation, it can cause even greater distance, cooling in relations, or even problems in the wallet. They say that such a thing can "tie up" luck or close the path to harmony.

Interestingly, even handkerchiefs are not recommended as gifts. In our country, they are associated with tears, illness, or mourning. But in Spain, for example, a handkerchief can be given to a suitor as a sign of rejection. In some countries, such a "gift" is only brought to funerals. So there is definitely something to think about here.

