This 2000s belt is the ultimate summer trend

In the 2000s, it was difficult to imagine a fashionable look without a massive belt. Back then, it wasn't about comfort or holding up your pants — it was the real hero of the look. It was worn above the waist, almost under the bust, adding a touch of glamour and boldness to every look. All the fashion icons of the time — from Rihanna to Paris Hilton — fell in love with this detail.

The belt that everyone should have in their wardrobe

Today, the XXL belt is making a comeback, but with a new character. It has become more elegant, less flashy, and more about style than drama. Once paired with tight bandage dresses, it is now worn with fluffy fur coats, romantic dresses, and wide-leg pants. Balmain, for example, showed massive burgundy belts on faux fur coats, while Chloé wore them at the waist over light blouses with puff sleeves.

Celebrities have also picked up on this trend. For example, a wide leather belt can be a wonderful addition to a snow-white lace dress — the result will be understated but effective. It will not draw attention to itself, but rather add depth and completeness to the entire look.

In 2025, an XXL belt is not just an accessory. It is the very detail that can "pull together" your look, making it interesting and fresh. If you want a change but without radical decisions, just add a striking belt. And that's it, you're already on trend.

