Main Fashion What flowers to give women this summer — trends 2025

What flowers to give women this summer — trends 2025

Publication time 21 June 2025 09:25
Flowers every woman wants this summer — gift guide
A girl is holding a bouquet of flowers. Photo: Freepik
Flowers are always a pleasant gift that shows attention. This summer, lush bouquets with a touch of tenderness and romance will be in trend. Certain flowers have become real favorites among women, ready to captivate the heart at first sight.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Hydrangeas will be at the peak of popularity this summer. They are lush, romantic, and seemingly airy. Such bouquets are ideal for both special occasions and as a simple compliment to a woman.

A bouquet of white hydrangeas. Photo from Instagram

The delicate colors of these flowers will be popular this summer. Choose powder pink, blue, lavender, or cream shades. They look luxurious and restrained at the same time.

Blue and pink hydrangeas. Photo from Instagram

Hydrangeas are not just flowers, but a symbol of generosity and gratitude. They are the ideal gift. Thanks to their volume, just a few sprigs of hydrangea will create a large, lush bouquet.

Purple hydrangeas. Photo from Instagram

Dried flowers will also be in fashion. They will be perfect for interior bouquets. Hydrangea is a true symbol of tenderness and style, so this summer it is definitely worth choosing.

summer fashion trends flowers advice
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Author
Iryna Savchuk
