From gym to street — basketball shorts rule summer 2025 style

Publication time 19 June 2025 14:35
Basketball shorts: the breakout fashion trend of Summer 2025
Woman wearing shorts. Photo: Freepik
Why is everyone excited about basketball shorts?

Until recently, basketball shorts seemed to be only for the gym. But summer 2025 changed everything. They're not just for training anymore — they're also about style, freedom, and inspiration. Long and wide with lightweight materials, these shorts have become the main character of the season. Even those who used to avoid a sporty style wear them now.

Novyny.LIVE will cover this trend in more detail.

Why is everyone excited about basketball shorts?

They strike the perfect balance between comfort and style. These shorts keep you cool, move with you, and look effortlessly cool — like your favorite hoodie, but in short form. Basketball shorts also carry a hint of rebellion; just a few years ago, no one would’ve dared wear them on a date.

Shorts that look stylish and unusual
White stylish shorts. Photo from Instagram

How to style

This is where you can let your imagination run wild. One day, you might want to go for an elegant look with a silk top, a small handbag, and sandals. Another day, feel free to wear a hoodie, high socks, and Crocs. If you want to add a little romance, consider a light crop top and ballet flats. Basketball shorts are like a blank slate — it's up to you to create your look!

How to choose a perfect pair

The ideal length is just below the knee. Choose any color you want, whether it's bright, pastel, plain, or printed. The most important thing is that the fabric is breathable, which is especially important in the heat.

Basketball shorts are very popular this summer
Basketball shorts. Photo from Instagram

In short, don't be afraid to try something other than the typical denim shorts. Summer is all about experimentation. Basketball shorts are the perfect way to refresh your wardrobe and remember that fashion is about having fun, not following rules.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
