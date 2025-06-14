Running shorts in sophisticated and everyday looks — How to style running shorts

Denim shorts. Photo: Freepil

This summer, comfortable clothing and footwear are extremely popular. People are trying to combine style with convenience and simplicity. This trend has made shorts the hit of the season and a potential replacement for denim.

Vogue shares about the latest trends.

Trendy Shorts 2025

Denim shorts have long been a summer staple. However, this season, they have a powerful competitor. Fashionistas are choosing running shorts. They can even be styled for sophisticated looks.

Look with running shorts. Photo from Instagram

Sportswear is becoming increasingly popular because of its convenience. In the summer, especially, you want to wear something light and comfortable. Running shorts are exactly what you need for hot weather. They are comfortable and stylish, and have become a favorite of celebrities.

Hailey Bieber in a look with running shorts. Photo: Vogue

Different brands offer their own designs. For example, Lacoste presented a shirt and running shorts set, while Phoebe Philo presented a black ensemble consisting of a classic shirt, sports shorts, and sandals.

Running shorts by Phoebe Philo. Photo: Vogue

If you're looking for the perfect summer outfit, check out running shorts. They'll make you look stylish and feel comfortable. Mix and match them with other items in your wardrobe and don't be afraid to experiment.

