White Bermuda shorts — a thing to add to your wardrobe

Each season, there's something that suddenly becomes irreplaceable. This summer, white Bermuda shorts have become a wardrobe staple. They seem like a classic vacation staple, but designers have decided otherwise. Now, they're not just a resort must-have, but a real fashion chameleon. White Bermuda shorts can easily fit into a city look, a dinner look, or even an office look. It all depends on what you wear them with.

Chanel presented these shorts with elegant slits in the front, striking a balance between classic and daring. Wear them with a light jacket or a chiffon cape for a look fit for a stroll along the Riviera — even if it's just a park in the city center.

Chanel. Photo from Instagram

Marco Rambaldi has a different vision. Here, white Bermuda shorts pair well with high boots, a floral blouse, and a blazer. It's as if they came out of a fashion mix of the '70s and 2025. It's bold and unexpected yet harmonious.

Marco Rambaldi. Photo from Instagram

Miu Miu leaned into a youthful vibe, pairing shorts with a bright sweatshirt and trench coat and finishing the look with comfortable sandals. There was a bit of chaos and rebellion, but overall, it was a stylish reminder that fashion has the right to experiment.

Miu Miu. Photo from Instagram

Ajabeng and Filippa K offer even more relaxed and versatile options. The former created a classic with a stand-up collar shirt and brown shoes — minimalism with personality.

The Scandinavians at Filippa K, however, brought back the mood of the 2000s with slightly fitted Bermuda shorts, a white T-shirt, and camel-colored shoes — reminiscent of the outfits pop stars wore back then. One thing is for sure: If you own at least one pair of white Bermuda shorts, you'll have enough outfits to last you through the entire summer.

