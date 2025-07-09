Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
This under-$10 accessory will be everywhere in Summer 2025

This under-$10 accessory will be everywhere in Summer 2025

en
Publication time 10 July 2025 02:44
Summer 2025’s It accessory – loved by all fashion girls
Woman in a summer outfit. Photo: Freepik

Bangle bracelets are having a major fashion moment this summer, and those with good taste are stacking them on. No matter what you choose — a single standout piece or an armful of mixed materials — they're an easy way to make any outfit look intentional and elevated.

Novyny.LIVE tell you more about the trend.

Bangles will be all the rage in summer 2025

Bangle bracelets are popping up in a variety of materials—acrylic, resin, lucite, and finishes with sparkle, marbling, and matte solids. Some are bold and sculptural, while others are thin and delicate.

Bangles will be all the rage in summer 2025
Bangle bracelets. Photo from Pinterest

Bangle bracelets tap into the trend, whether you prefer transparent, sparkly, colorful, or solid styles. This is the chicest jewelry trend to embrace this summer, with options ranging from budget-friendly to designer.

bangel bracelets
Bangle bracelets. Photo from Pinterest

This summer, no matter your budget, accessorize with taste.

summer trends accessories style bracelet year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
