Summer 2025’s It accessory – loved by all fashion girls

This under-$10 accessory will be everywhere in Summer 2025
Bangle bracelets are having a major fashion moment this summer, and those with good taste are stacking them on. No matter what you choose — a single standout piece or an armful of mixed materials — they're an easy way to make any outfit look intentional and elevated.
Novyny.LIVE tell you more about the trend.
Bangles will be all the rage in summer 2025
Bangle bracelets are popping up in a variety of materials—acrylic, resin, lucite, and finishes with sparkle, marbling, and matte solids. Some are bold and sculptural, while others are thin and delicate.
Bangle bracelets tap into the trend, whether you prefer transparent, sparkly, colorful, or solid styles. This is the chicest jewelry trend to embrace this summer, with options ranging from budget-friendly to designer.
This summer, no matter your budget, accessorize with taste.
