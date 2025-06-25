Boho jewellery fashionistas love — it goes with everything

The process of creating jewellery. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 brings back to life one of the most unexpected trends — jewellery with shells. But don't rush to remember cheap souvenir necklaces or bracelets from your childhood. No, everything is different now.

Modern shell pendants that can be worn with everything

Now it is no longer a beach accessory, but a real work of art. Sculptural, minimalistic, golden — these jewellery pieces look mature and elegant. They can already be seen in new collections and on the streets of fashion capitals.

Chloé was the first to pick up on this trend — their spring-summer 2025 collection simply fell in love with it. Large shells sparkling with golden glitter appeared on earrings, bracelets, and massive pendants. The coolest thing about them is that they don't require any complicated looks: a white linen shirt is enough, and the look is already breathing summer.

Shells fit perfectly into the boho aesthetic, which is back on top. They add lightness, a holiday vibe, and a little bit of that "let it go" that is so necessary at the height of the season. In addition, a shell around the neck is not just a trend nowadays. It can be a memorable talisman and a stylish family piece. It has weight, and not just physical weight. It is a piece of jewellery that you want to wear all the time, and not forget at the bottom of a drawer until your next trip to the seaside.

How to wear these pendants

There are many variants: from thin chains with small shells to large, almost sculptural pendants that become the main accent of the whole look. And the best part is that they suit everyone: those who dream of the sea and those who have long learned to carry it with them wherever they go.

