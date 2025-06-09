Video
Publication time 9 June 2025 20:05
Best jewelry for women over 35: How to choose and wear it right
Jewelry. Photo: Freepik

After 35, style isn’t about chasing trends — it’s about embracing confidence, elegance, and balance. The right jewelry can highlight your natural charm, while the wrong pieces can disrupt your entire look. Fortunately, some timeless options always work. They elevate your appearance, add character, and enhance your image without trying too hard to look younger.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about them.

Here are some ideal jewelry options for women over 35 in 2025

Long pendants

Jewelry on long chains can act as an invisible stylist, stretching the figure and visually "tightening" the entire look. They also distract attention away from the neck area, which is useful if you want to cover it up a bit without wearing scarves or high collars. These pendants look great with simple dresses, shirts, sweaters, and cardigans that have open necklines.

Pendant should be in every look
A beautiful pendant. Photo from Instagram

Earrings with character

Earrings shouldn’t be too small or overly large — the perfect choice lies in moderation. Medium-sized or slightly larger styles work best, especially when they’re lightweight. Current trends favor hollow metal designs or delicate asymmetrical plates. These shapes bring elegance and modernity, beautifully complementing mature features without overpowering your overall look.

Cережки оригінальної форми завжди доречні
Interesting earrings. Photo from Instagram

Voluminous necklace

Even the simplest top or sweater can sparkle in a new way when you add an interesting necklace or unique beads. The key is to not overdo it. The jewelry should draw attention, but not outshine you.

A necklace that will not compete with the overall look
A beautiful necklace. Photo from Instagram

Pay attention to natural stones in soft colors and irregularly shaped pearls. They look lively and elegant.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
