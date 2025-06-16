You'll see this bracelet everywhere in summer 2025

Bracelet on the hand. Photo: Freepik

This summer, one piece of jewelry has become the real star of the show — the bracelet. But not a thin chain or a delicate ring, but a large, heavy, openly exaggerated bracelet that is immediately noticeable. It is no longer just an accessory — it has become the main feature of the entire look. Put on a white T-shirt, jeans, and a massive bracelet on top, and your look instantly becomes fashionable, like something from the catwalk.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

How to wear this summer's trendy jewelry

The real trend is to wear such bracelets not only on the wrist. Try wearing it on your biceps, forearms, or even over a thin shirt. It looks unusual and very fresh. Bracelets look especially impressive when worn not one at a time, but several at once — one wide and smooth, the second with a textured surface, and the third — colored. All of it together creates a sense of deliberate chaos, which is currently in vogue.

Massive bracelets. Photo from Instagram

Metal bracelets made of polished steel or gold, wooden bracelets with a rough texture, plastic bracelets in neon colors, and transparent acrylic bracelets resembling candies are currently in vogue. Models with textured surfaces — corrugated, forged, notched, or curved — are also popular. Some resemble sculptures or art objects — these are the ones that fashionistas love.

Stylish bracelets. Photo from Instagram

Most importantly, there are no rules or restrictions. Bracelets can be worn with anything: with a linen dress on holiday, with a classic suit to work, or with a T-shirt for an evening stroll. They are versatile. And even if you don't have fashionable clothes, one right bracelet can save the day and complete your look.

We previously wrote about why Labubu jewelry has become so popular.

We also reported on which jewelry is particularly suitable for women over 35.