Summer hairstyle trend 2025 — butterfly hair clips return as top accessory

Summer is the time when you want lightness not only in your clothes but also in your hairstyle. And here comes an old friend who is back in fashion — the hair clip. But not an ordinary one, but in the shape of a butterfly. It seems that not so long ago, we saw it only in the 90s, but since spring 2024, it has made a triumphant return to social media feeds, TikTok, and even the catwalks. Now it is called the "hit of the season," and fashionistas from all over the world are showing how to wear this cute accessory in everyday and even evening looks.

Novyny.LIVE will explain why this accessory has not lost its popularity in 2025.

Why did everyone fall in love with the butterfly crab again?

It's simple — not only does it add charm to your hairstyle, but it's also really comfortable. Your hair no longer gets in your face, and the hair clip stays firmly in place without "dancing" throughout the day. And it doesn't spoil your look — on the contrary, it adds femininity and lightness to your look.

Butterfly crab. Photo from Instagram

By the way, this is the ideal solution not only for long hair. Medium length, bob, or even shorter — the butterfly will find something to hook onto. And it suits everyone: young girls and women who value comfort and style at the same time.

Made from high-quality materials, this accessory will serve you for more than one season. And most importantly, even on the hottest day, you will feel comfortable and look flawless. So, if you are looking for a simple but effective way to update your look, a butterfly hair clip is just what you need.

