Silk scarf trend 2025: top prints and ways to wear it this summer

This summer, accessories have literally taken over fashion. On the streets, there are hats, boaters, turbans, hoops, and at the top of all this variety is a silk scarf. It seems to be everywhere: in the hair, on the neck, on the bag, instead of a top or bandana. And it is not an exaggeration — one item, but dozens of options for how to wear it.

What is the secret of the popularity of the silk scarf?

It's simple — a scarf goes with almost everything and can refresh any look. When you buy it, you get several items at once: a stylish scarf, a fashionable accessory for a bag, a light scarf and even a full-fledged element of clothing for the beach or a party. But, as with any item, it is important not to fall into the trap of fleeting trends and choose the option that will stay with you for a long time.

In order not to get lost among the hundreds of models in stores, here are some of the most relevant prints of summer 2025 that will definitely not get bored.

Floristry

Floral scarves are back in the favorites. They go great with both light vintage-style dresses and strict office suits. But there is a nuance: choose less bright models with a limited number of colors (up to 5). It will make it easier to create concise and stylish looks without overloading them.

Floral scarves. Photo from Instagram

Peas

The 60s style print is back in fashion. And it is the option that is hard to miss. If you want elegance in your look, then pay attention to the classic black and white combination. If the soul asks for colors, then lipstick, peach, soft blue, or natural tones come into play here.

Polka dot scarf. Photo from Instagram

Stripe

The nautical theme is back in fashion, so blue and white scarves are a great solution. But don't limit yourself to the sea, because a stylish stripe in chocolate, graphite, or wine shades looks no less luxurious and much more versatile.

Striped scarf. Photo from Instagram

And what is better to avoid?

In 2025, the leopard lost its position. The same applies to scarves with large logos — they often "cheapen" the look and rarely go well with basic items. So if you are looking for a truly successful addition to your wardrobe, then choose a silk scarf with a timeless design. Let it be not just an accessory for the season, but a favorite element of your looks for years to come.

