Chic and timeless: Black dress trends that define 2025

The little black dress never goes out of style. In the 1920s, Coco Chanel demonstrated that simplicity could be the standard of elegance. Her modest, knee-length dress with long sleeves and a simple collar became a symbol of a new style for women. Since then, the little black dress has become an essential part of every woman's wardrobe.

Vogue writes that in 2025, designers once again demonstrated that this classic has many interpretations. On the catwalks, the little black dress comes to life in various forms, ranging from restrained, minimalist silhouettes to bold experiments with cutouts, transparent fabrics, and asymmetry.

The 2025 dress edit

Christian Dior once called it "a must-have for any woman's wardrobe". And he was right. The little black dress was a favorite of movie heroines — just think of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's or Catherine Deneuve in Day for Night. Thanks to these style icons, the little black dress has become a dream for many generations.

This year, designers emphasized sexuality and graphic details. Alaïa and Coperni showed off-the-shoulder dresses with original cutouts and exquisite accents. These dresses are not just classics; they are an expression of modern female strength and freedom.

Alaïa spring-summer 2025. Photo: Alaïa

For everyday looks

You don't need to visit a couturier's boutique to find a stylish black dress; you can find one at a mass retailer. Look for simple styles at H&M or Arket, babydoll silhouettes at Coperni or Faithfull, and romantic, flowing styles at Doên. If you want to accentuate your figure, check out & Other Stories.

Coperni spring-summer 2025. Photo: Coperni

For evening outings

A black dress with accents is perfect for a party or date. Mango offers sexy models with cutouts, and the iconic Onyx by Skims has already become a favorite among fashionistas. Silk combination dresses, like those by Matteau or Rixo, are also in demand — they look delicate yet luxurious.

Matteau. Фото: Vogue

A black dress is more than just an article of clothing. It's a universal symbol of confidence that can be easily adjusted to fit any style or mood. In 2025, the black dress will be popular again. However, every woman can make it her own by choosing a style that makes her feel irresistible.

