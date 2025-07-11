Beckham's dress you'll wear all year round

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

Well-known designer Victoria Beckham proves that true elegance never goes out of style, but only grows stronger with age. In photos from her own capsule collection, she resembles a true style icon. Slender, confident, stylish down to the last detail, she poses in a black dress with an accent on the waist, which is both restrained and sexy.

We are talking about photos on her Instagram page.

What black dress did Victoria Beckham present?

This dress is part of Victoria Beckham's new line, which the designer describes as a versatile wardrobe for women of all ages.

"My new capsule collection, based on the desire to dress women for all occasions, embodies the essence of timeless elegance," Victoria wrote on Instagram.

She drew particular attention to one of the models — the Circle Detail Gown in Blackberry (a rich dark berry palette, closer to black), which ideally emphasizes the silhouette and gives a feeling of confidence without being overly ostentatious.

The dress's highlight is the knot at the waist, which delicately shapes the figure, making the look feminine but not overly revealing. This cut is a real find for those who want freedom of movement and a clean line. Another plus is the maxi length and dense fabric, which "plays" with the light and adds texture.

Can you find something similar in Ukraine?

Several models are presented at the Kyiv TsUM that almost exactly replicate the silhouette and overall concept of Beckham's dress. One of them costs about UAH 73,300 (USD 1,750.28 — Ed.), and it is not just an item, but an investment in your image. The color, length, and emphasis on the waist are all very similar. The only noticeable difference is the design of the shoulder area: in the model presented, they are slightly open, which adds a touch of romance and lightness to the look.

Dress by Beckham. Photo: TsUM

By the way, this style is perfect for formal events, social occasions, or even an important evening "for yourself". It is also timeless and seasonless — you can wear it in autumn with a jacket and in summer with heeled sandals.

