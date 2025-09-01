Fall 2025 outerwear guide — what to buy now

Woman in a jacket. Photo: freepik

As fall approaches, we naturally reach for our favorite jackets and trench coats. The weather is unpredictable, ranging from sunny days to cold winds, so outerwear is essential. This season, designers are relying on textures long associated with autumn, such as suede, leather, and satin. While we have seen most of these trends before, they have taken on a new form.

Discover which pieces will define your fall wardrobe, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Advertisement

Suede jacket

Soft, warm, and structured, the suede jacket has returned to the wardrobe. It effortlessly elevates everyday looks with a touch of luxury without being over the top. Wear it with jeans and a T-shirt or throw it over a light dress to create a stylish contrast.

Suede jacket. Photo from Instagram

Leather jacket

A true classic that never goes out of style, the leather jacket is the ultimate wardrobe saver. It works with everything — from jeans to romantic dresses and even tailored pants. Fall is the perfect season to wear it, as leather instantly adds character to any look. This year, all variations are trending: from edgy biker jackets to oversized leather bombers.

Leather jacket. Photo from Instagram

Satin bomber jacket

Bomber jackets remain the favorite choice for the first days of fall. But now, satin is taking center stage: its subtle sheen gives an outfit a more sophisticated look. This bomber jacket is both sporty and festive. It creates a spectacular contrast when worn with jeans and makes a real stylistic statement when paired with a delicate dress.

Satin bomber jacket. Photo from Instagram

Cropped trench coat

If the classic long trench coat seems too formal, consider its shorter version. It retains the classic's elegance, but looks more modern and lighter. There are different styles, including those with high collars, caps, and sewn-in scarves. It's a great choice for September when you don't want to "wrap yourself up" in long coats.

Cropped trench coat. Photo from Instagram

Leopard print

For those who aren't afraid of experimentation, designers have prepared outerwear with animal motifs. Leopard print is back on the catwalks, appearing not only on dresses and accessories, but also on coats and jackets.

Leopard jacket. Photo from Instagram

Such an accent instantly makes the image bold and catchy.

Read more:

Fall 2025 trench coat styling tips you’ll want to try

The must-have basics for a chic cold-weather closet