Main Fashion The must-have basics for a chic cold-weather closet

The must-have basics for a chic cold-weather closet

en
Publication time 31 August 2025 05:22
Fall & Winter wardrobe essentials you’ll actually wear
Woman in a red sweater. Photo: freepik

To have a stylish and practical seasonal wardrobe, you don't need to wait for the first snow or a sharp cold snap. Being forward-thinking in this matter will help you avoid panic and save money at the same time.

Discover the key fashion items that blend functionality with elegance, ensuring you are prepared for dropping temperatures, according to Vogue.

The only fall and winter wardrobe basics you need

Jacket

Hiking jackets, parkas, and bomber jackets are your most reliable allies during the cold season. They protect you from the wind and rain while allowing you to maintain a stylish look. Try wearing a parka with not only jeans but also an evening dress — the contrast will give your look an interesting, modern twist.

fall and winter wardrobe basics
Winter jacket. Photo from Instagram

Bag

The focus this year is on vintage. If you've always wanted to hunt for iconic accessories, now is the time to take a closer look at fashion flea markets. Bags with a story, such as the legendary Chloé Paddington or bowling-style models, are back in demand. They add character to an outfit and never go out of style.

fall and winter wardrobe basics
Chloé Paddington bag. Photo from Instagram

Boots

The cool season's best friends are high leather boots, suede ankle boots with buckles, and chunky biker boots. Fashionistas with an impeccable sense of style also adore "pirate" boots.

fall and winter wardrobe basics
Boots with buckles. Photo from Instagram

Knitwear

No fall or winter wardrobe is complete without warm knitwear. This year, V-neck sweaters and striped pieces are trending. They can easily be combined with anything from jeans and suit pants to romantic skirts.

fall and winter wardrobe basics
V-neck sweater. Photo from Instagram

Denim

The world of jeans is ruled by different silhouettes, such as classic, baggy, and straight cuts. This season, however, we advise you to pay special attention to gray jeans. They've been around since the early 2000s, but now they look surprisingly modern.

fall and winter wardrobe basics
Gray jeans. Photo from Instagram

This investment will definitely pay off and help you create stylish looks this winter and for many seasons to come.

Read more:

Stay warm in style — key jacket trends for Fall-Winter 2025

Fall wardrobe must-haves: three essentials for early autumn

fashion clothes Fall trends winter clothes
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
