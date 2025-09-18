Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Movies and TV shows Leonardo DiCaprio new action film scores 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Leonardo DiCaprio new action film scores 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

en
Publication time 18 September 2025 16:59
One Battle After Another starring DiCaprio opens strong with 98% Rotten Tomatoes
Still from the movie, One Battle After Another. Photo: screenshot

One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio is shaping up to be a great theater experience, as evidenced by its high Rotten Tomatoes score. 

This was reported by ScreenRant.

Advertisement

One Battle After Another — official trailer & release date

Paul Thomas Anderson directs the film, which follows a group of ex-revolutionaries who reunite to face off against an old enemy that has resurfaced after 16 years. 

As the film's wide theatrical release approaches on September 26, Rotten Tomatoes reveals that One Battle After Another debuted with a score of 98% based on 46 reviews. Though this score may fluctuate as more reviews are added, it is currently in the "fresh" range. 

The film has received widespread praise for its exploration of fiery political ideas, balance of action and drama, stellar performances, and use of VistaVision.

The positive response bodes well for One Battle After Another at next year's Oscars, where PTA seems destined to be nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, and DiCaprio for Best Actor. The film itself is also likely to receive a Best Picture nomination. However, whether such a complex film will find success at the box office and with general moviegoers remains to be seen.

Read more:

James Cameron can’t finish Terminator script because of AI

The Housemade — new thriller starring Sweeney and Seyfried

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
