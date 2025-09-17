James Cameron can’t finish Terminator — here’s why

Scene from the film Terminator. Photo: imdb.com

Renowned Canadian director James Cameron has run into difficulties while writing the script for the new Terminator film. The producer emphasized that we are "living in an era of science fiction."

The 71-year-old director confirmed last year his plans to shoot another installment of Terminator, but now finds it challenging to write science fiction. The reason, he says, is the rapid pace of development in artificial intelligence and related technologies.

"I'm tasked with writing a new Terminator story. I've been unable to get started on that very far. We are living in a science fiction age right now," Cameron shared.

Since its release in 1984, the original Terminator film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton has remained a cult science fiction classic.

James Cameron emphasized that the future of the Terminator franchise depends on creating innovative and diverse storylines.

"You get too inside it, and then you lose a new audience because the new audience care much less about that stuff than you think they do. You've got powerless main characters, essentially, fighting for their lives, who get no support from existing power structures, and have to circumvent them but somehow maintain a moral compass. And then you throw AI into the mix," the director explained.

