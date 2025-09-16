Robert Redford dies at 89 — Oscar-winning actor and director

Robert Redford. Photo: CBS NEWS.

Robert Redford — actor, director, producer, and one of the most enduring figures in American cinema — passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home in the Utah mountains. He was 89.

Known for classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and All the President’s Men, Redford helped define the "New Hollywood" of the 1970s. His charisma and good looks made him a global star, but he consistently sought to go beyond leading-man roles, building a career that blended box office success with artistic ambition.

From Actor to Acclaimed Director

After early work in television and theater, Redford rose quickly in film, becoming one of the decade’s most bankable stars. In 1980, he directed his first feature, Ordinary People, which won four Academy Awards, including Best Director. He went on to direct A River Runs Through It, Quiz Show, and The Horse Whisperer, cementing his reputation behind the camera.

Robert Redford in Ordinary People (1980). Photo: IMDb

Champion of Independent Film

In 1981, Redford founded the Sundance Institute and later the Sundance Film Festival, which became the premier showcase for independent cinema. Directors such as Steven Soderbergh, Quentin Tarantino, and Ryan Coogler launched their careers there, thanks to Redford’s commitment to giving new voices a platform.

Public Voice and Advocacy

Beyond film, Redford was a lifelong activist. He fought for environmental protection, opposed the Keystone XL pipeline, and spoke out on climate change. His activism became as central to his identity as his work in Hollywood.

Life and Legacy

Born in Santa Monica, he endured early family hardships, including the loss of his mother, and later the tragic deaths of two of his four children. Twice married, he balanced family life with his creative and activist pursuits.

Redford received numerous honors, including an Academy Award, the French Légion d’Honneur, the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama.

He leaves behind not just a library of beloved films, but also a lasting cultural legacy — proof that cinema can inspire, challenge, and change the world.

