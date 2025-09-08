Schwarzenegger’s son secretly married — wedding photos

Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Photo: instagram.com/patrickschwarzenegger/

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of famous Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, secretly married model Abby Champion in the US.

This was reported by Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Patrick Schwarzenegger got married

The couple married at the Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, by the lake. Abby wore a romantic cream sleeveless gown with a full skirt and long veil, while Patrick looked elegant in a cream tuxedo jacket with classic black trousers.

Guests enjoyed the stunning lake view, including 78-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger, who wore a stylish blue suit, accompanied by his ex-wife Maria Shriver in a glamorous pink dress.

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding. Photo: BackGrid

Arnold Schwarzenegger at his son’s wedding. Photo: BackGrid

Patrick and Abby have been together since 2015; the "White Lotus" star proposed in December 2023.

Read more:

The White Lotus Season 4 location revealed

Twilight franchise goes free on YouTube for the first time ever

"Wuthering Heights" trailer pairs Margot Robbie with Jacob Elordi