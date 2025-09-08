Schwarzenegger’s son secretly married — wedding photos

Schwarzenegger’s son secretly wed after 10 years together
Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of famous Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, secretly married model Abby Champion in the US.
This was reported by Daily Mail.
Patrick Schwarzenegger got married
The couple married at the Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, by the lake. Abby wore a romantic cream sleeveless gown with a full skirt and long veil, while Patrick looked elegant in a cream tuxedo jacket with classic black trousers.
Guests enjoyed the stunning lake view, including 78-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger, who wore a stylish blue suit, accompanied by his ex-wife Maria Shriver in a glamorous pink dress.
Patrick and Abby have been together since 2015; the "White Lotus" star proposed in December 2023.
