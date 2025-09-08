Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 8 September 2025 21:15
Schwarzenegger’s son secretly married — wedding photos
Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Photo: instagram.com/patrickschwarzenegger/

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of famous Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, secretly married model Abby Champion in the US.

This was reported by Daily Mail.

Patrick Schwarzenegger got married

The couple married at the Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, by the lake. Abby wore a romantic cream sleeveless gown with a full skirt and long veil, while Patrick looked elegant in a cream tuxedo jacket with classic black trousers.

Guests enjoyed the stunning lake view, including 78-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger, who wore a stylish blue suit, accompanied by his ex-wife Maria Shriver in a glamorous pink dress.

Schwarzenegger's son secretly got married after 10 years of relationship - photo 1
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding. Photo: BackGrid
Schwarzenegger's son secretly got married after 10 years of relationship - photo 2
Arnold Schwarzenegger at his son’s wedding. Photo: BackGrid

Patrick and Abby have been together since 2015; the "White Lotus" star proposed in December 2023.

wedding Арнольд Шварценеггер model world celebrities The White Lotus
Maria Mudra - Editor
Author
Maria Mudra
