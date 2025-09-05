From Thailand to France — The White Lotus finds its next destination

A still from The White Lotus TV show. Photo: screenshot

Insiders have revealed the filming locations for the new season of The White Lotus. It's worth noting that the series' creator, Mike White, and HBO Max chose France.

This was reported by Deadline sources.

According to the publication's sources, filming is underway at the renowned Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera. The first three seasons of The White Lotus were filmed in luxury resorts on the beaches of Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand.

However, other sources claim that no hotel has been chosen yet. Furthermore, as experience shows, producers usually use multiple resorts for filming.

"For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels," said Mike White, the creator.

