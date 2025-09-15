Emmy Awards 2025 winners — Studio dominates, Adolescence makes history, The Pitt named best drama

Emmy Awards 2025. Photo: EPA/ALLISON DINNER

The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles, with the satirical comedy "Studio" and the British miniseries "Adolescence" emerging as the night’s biggest winners.

The results were published on the official Emmy website.

Studio

This year’s biggest triumph belonged to "Studio", which won 13 awards out of 23 nominations, including Best Comedy Series. The show even broke last year’s record when The Bear took home 11 Emmys.

Actor Seth Rogen, who stars as the lead in "Studio", won Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

Studio tells the story of a long-running film studio struggling to manage self-absorbed artists and greedy executives.

Adolescence

The British miniseries "Adolescence" won eight Emmys, including Best Limited Series. Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, making him the youngest Emmy winner ever.

"Adolescence" follows the story of a teenager suspected of murdering a classmate. As the boy’s family, police, and therapist question him, the drama explores whether the 13-year-old is guilty or not.

The Pitt

Fan favorite "The Pitt", a medical drama, earned five awards. It won Best Drama Series, while lead actor Noah Wyle received the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

"The Pitt" portrays the lives of doctors in a Pittsburgh emergency ward, showing how they save critically ill patients despite exhaustion and overwhelming pressure.

