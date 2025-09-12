Nintendo’s Mario movie sequel gets April 2026 release date — official teaser

Still from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Photo: Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Nintendo has released the first teaser for The Super Mario Galaxy cartoon. It will be a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

The teaser was published on YouTube.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — teaser & release date

The title of the cartoon comes from the popular Nintendo video game Super Mario Galaxy, which was released on the Wii in 2007. The teaser was released the day before the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. game, which was launched on September 13, 1985.

In the released footage, Mario was seen sleeping under a tree, Monty Mole digging tunnels underground, Cheep Cheeps swimming in a stream, and Toads running around Princess Peach’s castle. The world premiere is scheduled for April 2026.

Back in 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the most successful video game adaptation ever, with a staggering global box office of $1.36 billion. It currently ranks fifth among the highest-grossing animated films of all time, behind Ne Zha 2, Inside Out 2, The Lion King, and Frozen II.

The film tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers, Mario and Luigi, who find themselves in the mystical Mushroom Kingdom. Mario teams up with Princess Peach, Toad, and Donkey Kong to rescue Luigi from the evil King Koopa Bowser.

