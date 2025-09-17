The best miniseries about a killer — a chilling story based on real events

Black Bird series character. Photo: video still

The miniseries "Black Bird" was released in 2022. It tells the story of a serial killer, based on real events. The show explores the mind of the maniac and examines whether it is ever possible to atone for such crimes.

Novyny.LIVE provides more details about it.

Why you should watch the series "Black Bird"

The story unfolds in the mid-1990s in the U.S. Midwest. A former star player of his high school football team ends up in prison for illegal possession of drugs and weapons. Just when it seems that 10 years of his life will vanish behind bars, he receives an offer he cannot refuse. To reduce his sentence, Jimmy Keene takes a risky deal with the FBI.

The main character of the series must befriend the insane serial killer Larry Hall. He needs to find out where the bodies of the killer’s eighteen victims are buried. But can he handle such a role? To obtain Larry’s confession, Jimmy has to immerse himself among the most dangerous criminals and endure many harrowing moments.

The man’s mission becomes even more difficult as the killer confuses the police with contradictory statements. Sometimes he admits his guilt, other times he retracts his words. Detectives gradually gather evidence pointing to Larry’s culpability. However, the criminal acted so cunningly, destroying nearly all traces of his crimes, that there is very little evidence against him. So how will the most sensational story of a serial killer ultimately end?

