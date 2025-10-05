Top 3 Netflix psychological thrillers to watch in 2025

The main character of the film “'Carry-On.” Photo: still from video

Psychological thrillers are perfect for those who love tension and fast-paced storytelling. These films blur the line between reality and illusion, pulling viewers deep into the inner world of their characters. If you’re searching for something gripping, these Netflix thrillers will twist your mind and test your nerves.

Novyny.LIVE tells more about it.

Netflix psychological thrillers worth watching

"Heart of Stone" (2023)

MI6 agent Rachel Stone is tasked with stopping a cyber threat that could endanger millions. But when she crosses paths with gifted hacker Keya, who is after "The Heart" — a powerful AI — every choice she makes could cost innocent lives. The tension escalates with every scene.

"It’s What’s Inside" (2024)

Reuben invites friends to a countryside house to celebrate his upcoming wedding. Among the guests is Forbes — once known for reckless spending and anger issues. Unexpectedly, he shows up and proposes a strange game that reveals hidden fears and conflicts, turning the party into a psychological trap.

"Carry-On" (2024)

Three years after being expelled from police academy, Ethan Kopek works as a security officer at LAX. On Christmas Eve, a stranger threatens him through an earpiece: if Ethan doesn’t let a suspicious bag pass the scanner, his pregnant girlfriend will be harmed. Every move becomes a test of courage and wit.

These thrillers will confuse your mind, keep you on edge until the final scene, and surprise you with unexpected endings.

