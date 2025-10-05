Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Psychology 3 Netflix psychological thrillers you can’t look away from

3 Netflix psychological thrillers you can’t look away from

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 October 2025 20:21
Top 3 Netflix psychological thrillers to watch in 2025
The main character of the film “'Carry-On.” Photo: still from video

Psychological thrillers are perfect for those who love tension and fast-paced storytelling. These films blur the line between reality and illusion, pulling viewers deep into the inner world of their characters. If you’re searching for something gripping, these Netflix thrillers will twist your mind and test your nerves.

Novyny.LIVE tells more about it.

Advertisement

Netflix psychological thrillers worth watching

"Heart of Stone" (2023)

MI6 agent Rachel Stone is tasked with stopping a cyber threat that could endanger millions. But when she crosses paths with gifted hacker Keya, who is after "The Heart" — a powerful AI — every choice she makes could cost innocent lives. The tension escalates with every scene.

"It’s What’s Inside" (2024)

Reuben invites friends to a countryside house to celebrate his upcoming wedding. Among the guests is Forbes — once known for reckless spending and anger issues. Unexpectedly, he shows up and proposes a strange game that reveals hidden fears and conflicts, turning the party into a psychological trap.

"Carry-On" (2024)

Three years after being expelled from police academy, Ethan Kopek works as a security officer at LAX. On Christmas Eve, a stranger threatens him through an earpiece: if Ethan doesn’t let a suspicious bag pass the scanner, his pregnant girlfriend will be harmed. Every move becomes a test of courage and wit.

These thrillers will confuse your mind, keep you on edge until the final scene, and surprise you with unexpected endings.

Read also: 

Toxic luxury — why The White Lotus captivates viewers

Best thriller of 2025 — what makes Black Phone 2 special

movie series psychology thrillers
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information