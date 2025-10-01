The White Lotus — not just a drama, but a mirror of the human psyche

Main characters of The White Lotus Season 1. Photo: video still

The first season of The White Lotus premiered in 2021 and quickly became a series everyone was talking about. It tackled topics that were not always considered appropriate for the big screen, which stirred quite a buzz and captivated audiences.

Novyny.LIVE provides a more detailed look at this.

Why you should watch The White Lotus

The events of the first season unfold at the White Lotus hotel chain in Hawaii. Wealthy guests arrive for a vacation, but a week in the prestigious and most romantic hotel turns into a "war zone." The hotel staff is exhausted by the guests’ demands, arguments break out, and intrigues are woven. Ultimately, a murder occurs, the solution to which the viewer gradually discovers.

Each of the three seasons released so far explores the stories of new guests. The events of the second and third seasons take place in Sicily and Thailand. Although the series may appear from the very first scenes to be a light and funny comedy, this is far from the case. The White Lotus addresses themes of colonialism, racism, and other significant issues. It serves as a psychological analysis of human toxicity—their hypocrisy, cynicism, and arrogance.

The White Lotus will certainly appeal to viewers who enjoy reflecting on human values. Audiences can observe how the characters are clearly divided into two camps: the oppressed and poor versus the wealthy and vain. The series reveals a flawless and beautiful life from a new and unexpected perspective.

