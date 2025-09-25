Best family movies for a cozy evening — Top 3 picks

The hero of the film A Dog's Way Home. Photo: still from the video

Planning a family movie night can be tricky. You want to find a movie that is fun for kids but also entertaining for adults. Fortunately, there are movies that bring the whole family together through laughter, adventure, and heartwarming stories.

Novyny.LIVE shares three family movies that deliver unforgettable stories that kids and parents will cherish.

The best movies for family viewing

Dolittle (2020)

This film is an adaptation of the popular novel of the same name by English author Hugh Lofting. Following the tragic death of his wife, the eccentric, famous Dr. John Dolittle hides from society behind the high walls of his estate. His only companions are the animals that have replaced human contact in his life. However, when Queen Victoria falls seriously ill, Doolittle embarks on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a rare cure. There, he has an incredible adventure. This witty and touching story will definitely cheer you up.

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)

Emily, a sixth grader, can't make friends at her new school, which is attended by wealthy children. She tries to avoid ridicule, but her peers are ruthless. At a time when Emily's life is already unhappy, her mother leaves on a business trip and invites her clumsy Uncle Casey to stay with them. While there, Emily visits a mysterious shelter and accidentally takes home a red puppy. However, overnight, the puppy grows to an incredible size. This tests the girl's loyalty and friendship.

A Dog's Way Home (2019)

If you want to cry but still see a happy ending, be sure to watch this movie. The story of a dog who must find his owner and travels far to do so will touch everyone's heart. Bella finds a home with Lucas, but she is taken away because of her breed. However, Bella is not going to give up without a fight. She remembers her owner and is ready to do anything to return home.

These movies will restore your faith in goodness and warm you up on cold fall evenings. Moreover, the whole family will definitely enjoy them.

