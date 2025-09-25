Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies and TV shows Avatar: Fire and Ash — new trailer teases new worlds and battles

Avatar: Fire and Ash — new trailer teases new worlds and battles

en
Publication time 25 September 2025 22:09
James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash — breathtaking visuals in a new official trailer
Photo: 20th Century Studios/Disney

20th Century Studios has unveiled a new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron’s historic sci-fi franchise, Avatar, which is scheduled to be released on December 19.

The official new trailer was published on YouTube, September 25.

Advertisement

Avatar: Fire and Ash — official trailer and cast

In Fire and Ash, we return to the Earth-like moon Pandora for another immersive adventure with former Marine and Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. While the Sullys are mourning the loss of their eldest son, Neteyam, conflict on Pandora continues to escalate with the emergence of an aggressive new Na'vi tribe known as the Ash People. This group is led by Varang, played by Oona Chaplin.

Avatar: Fire and Ash also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., and Kate Winslet.

Read more:

James Cameron reveals Avatar animation plans

No AI here — Avatar 3 highlights human-crafted VFX

movie trailer Sci-Fi Avatar James Cameron
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information