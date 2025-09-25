James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash — breathtaking visuals in a new official trailer

Photo: 20th Century Studios/Disney

20th Century Studios has unveiled a new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron’s historic sci-fi franchise, Avatar, which is scheduled to be released on December 19.

The official new trailer was published on YouTube, September 25.

Avatar: Fire and Ash — official trailer and cast

In Fire and Ash, we return to the Earth-like moon Pandora for another immersive adventure with former Marine and Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. While the Sullys are mourning the loss of their eldest son, Neteyam, conflict on Pandora continues to escalate with the emergence of an aggressive new Na'vi tribe known as the Ash People. This group is led by Varang, played by Oona Chaplin.

Avatar: Fire and Ash also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., and Kate Winslet.

