Best movies and TV series about abusive relationships — spotting the red flags

TV series and films about toxic relationships can help recognize the red flags in a partner’s behavior. They highlight what people often overlook in real life.

Novyny.LIVE presents a selection of the best TV series and films about abusive relationships.

TV series and films about abuse worth watching

Series "Euphoria" (2019)

This teenage drama about different stories of young men and women trying to adapt to life and find themselves has impressed many viewers. At the center of the plot is a 17-year-old girl struggling with drug addiction. High school students make many mistakes, take risks with their lives, enter toxic and abusive relationships, and constantly face danger. They often do foolish things and provoke one another, yet each of them has their own feelings and dreams they try to pursue despite everything.

Film "It Ends With Us" (2024)

The film tells the captivating story of Lily Bloom, a woman who endured numerous childhood traumas. She starts a new life in Boston, determined to make her dream a reality by opening her own business. Actually, the lead role of Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us (2024) is played by Blake Lively. Along the way, Lily meets charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. However, as their relationship develops, her first love — Atlas Corrigan — suddenly reappears in her life. Now Lily must make a crucial decision about her future.

Film "Sleeping with the Enemy" (1991)

Laura Berni and her husband Martin appear to be a normal, happy couple, but behind closed doors, their relationship is a nightmare. The lead role of Laura is played by Julia Roberts. Martin’s jealousy and aggression have turned their marriage into a toxic trap. Laura decides to fake her own death, seeing no other way out. But will she be able to escape her abuser?

Series "Bad Sisters"

The series follows Eva, Grace, Ursula, Becky, and Bibi, sisters who vowed to care for each other after their parents’ death. When one of the women’s husbands suddenly dies, nobody mourns him much. It turns out John Paul was a despicable man who made life difficult for others. The sisters decide to uncover the true cause of his death and launch their own investigation.

These series and films keep viewers on edge with gripping storylines and surprising twists, making them perfect for anyone looking for thought-provoking entertainment.

