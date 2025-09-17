Julia Roberts brings casual chic to fall fashion

Julia Roberts. Photo: Instagram/juliaroberts

American actress Julia Roberts stole the show at the 81st Venice Film Festival, proving that an elegant look can be achieved even with a casual style. At a recent press conference and photo shoot, Roberts looked flawless, capturing everyone's attention.

In a custom Versace jacket, striped shirt, and dark jeans, the actress delivered a flawless casual autumn outfit, reports Channel 24.

Julia Roberts’ fall casual look is pure perfection

For her latest outing, Julia chose a tailored, blue wool jacket from the Versace collection. The jacket fit her figure perfectly, emphasizing the classic silhouette while leaving a feeling of lightness. She wore a striped button-down shirt underneath the jacket, which added freshness and a bit of playfulness to the look. Dark blue classic jeans created a harmonious contrast and added to the casualness.

The actress carefully selected her accessories. The vintage belt with a gold buckle emphasized her waist and added zest to her look. The Vienna 95 woven leather heels added sophistication while looking comfortable. The voluminous bag with the initials "JM" — a nod to her married surname — completed the look elegantly and tastefully.

Julia's makeup and hairstyle complemented the look as well. Light waves and natural makeup created the impression of relaxed beauty that doesn't require unnecessary decorations. Julia showed how simple wardrobe items can be transformed into a stylish, modern combination.

Julia Roberts's fall look is a real inspiration for those who want to look elegant without being too formal. It can easily be replicated with a classic jacket, shirt, comfortable jeans, and stylish accessories.

