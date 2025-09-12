The most coveted dress of 2025 — the perfect Chanel option

Young woman in an elegant dress. Photo: Freepik

The fashion industry is literally holding its breath, as in October 2025, Mathieu Blazy will make his debut as Chanel’s creative director at Paris Fashion Week. His first Spring-Summer 2026 collection will be a turning point not only for the House but for the entire fashion world. The Belgian designer, who previously successfully revamped Bottega Veneta into a symbol of minimalism, will go down in history as Chanel’s fourth creative director after Karl Lagerfeld, Virginie Viard, and Coco Chanel herself.

Against this backdrop, the recent appearance of Chanel ambassador Margaret Qualley in New York has garnered particular attention. In August 2025, she wore a little black dress by the brand — simple, without embellishments, logos, or traditional details.

Which new Chanel dress has captivated fashion lovers

The actress’s stylist, Danielle Goldberg, even noted that this dress was made to order and has no counterparts in Chanel boutiques.

Margare t Qualley in New York, August 2025. Photo: Vogue

It is officially unknown whether Blazy himself was involved in creating this outfit. His collection will be revealed later. However, Qualley’s appearance sparked discussion: the minimalist look sharply contrasted with Virginie Viard’s legacy, which prominently featured tweed, pearls, and bold costume jewelry. Against the backdrop of these signature elements, the black dress was seen as a statement for a new direction at Chanel.

Margaret Qualley in a black dress. Photo: Vogue

Interestingly, there have been moments in the brand’s history when form-fitting silhouettes took center stage. In the mid-1990s, Karl Lagerfeld introduced jumpsuits and swimsuits featuring the logo, which are now considered rare archival treasures. Similarly, Qualley’s appearance in a black leather dress at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025 also referenced Chanel’s 1999/2000 collection.

Margaret Qualley at the Cannes Film Festival, May 2025. Photo: Vogue

So the question remains: will the little black dress that the actress wore in New York become a symbol of Chanel’s new era, or is it merely an elegant nod to the past? Perhaps this minimalist approach hints at a 'blank slate' from which Mathieu Blazy will begin his own story at the House. In any case, this moment has already become an intriguing fashion event, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the October show.

