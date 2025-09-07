Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion The powerful feminine scent you’ll never forget

The powerful feminine scent you’ll never forget

en
Publication time 7 September 2025 23:00
Bold and daring: the perfume that defines confidence
A bottle of Yves Saint Laurent Libre perfume. Photo: Instagram

Some perfumes are simply made for bold women. They impress with a bright scent that leaves a lasting impression. One such perfume is Yves Saint Laurent Libre, a favorite of many. This perfume evokes a sense of freedom and reveals a woman's bold character.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about unforgettable perfume leaves a trail of passion and strength.

Advertisement

Fragrance that radiates strength and passion

Women describe Yves Saint Laurent Libre as smelling like courage and freedom. This fragrance is for those who aren't afraid to be themselves. It highlights the wearer's confidence and mystery. This catchy perfume will definitely attract attention.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Is the Bold Perfume of the Season
Yves Saint Laurent Libre perfume. Photo: Instagram

Libre by Yves Saint Laurent is a floral and woody fragrance with a touch of honey. At the heart of this fragrance is a real aphrodisiac: jasmine. It attracts men and makes a woman's scent unforgettable. This perfume is both dry and sweet, with subtle, exquisite fruity accords. The top notes are lavender, mandarin, blackcurrant, and petitgrain. Then, the fragrance opens with lavender, orange blossom, and jasmine. The perfume's trail is a blend of vanilla, cedar, and musk, which adds mystery and elegance.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Is the Bold Perfume of the Season
Yves Saint Laurent Libre. Photo: Instagram

This perfume features jasmine to ignite passion and love. Its scent evokes a warm summer night beside a cool river, and its rich citrus notes invigorate and energize. This piercingly fresh scent, with light woody notes, impresses with its uniqueness and charm. Yves Saint Laurent Libre is perfect for those who aren't afraid to be the center of attention and express themselves boldly.

Read more:

High-end perfumes every elegant woman should own

Bella Hadid unveils perfume that will surprise everyone

fashion perfumes trends perfume style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information