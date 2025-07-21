What Coco Chanel ate for breakfast — her timeless morning ritual

Coco Chanel. Photo: screenshot from video

Back in 1883, Coco Chanel, the woman who revolutionised fashion, was born in the town of Saumur. She didn't just change women's wardrobes, she changed their way of thinking. Even in small things, such as breakfast, her approach was refined and impeccable.

We learned one interesting detail about her diet from Elle magazine.

What did Coco Chanel adore to eat?

Food was never a cult for Chanel. She lived by the principle: "Eat to live, not live to eat." So no excesses — no sweets, no fatty foods, no oversalted foods. But that doesn't mean she didn't allow herself small pleasures. On the contrary — champagne in the morning? Why not, if it is served with oysters. Caviar, a little wine — all this, in her opinion, kept her young.

The beautiful Coco Chanel. Photo: screenshot from video

However, Coco's most cherished morning ritual was a croissant. But not just any croissant, only one that was freshly baked, warm, with a crispy crust and a soft centre. She bought it at a specific bakery, from the same baker she had trusted for years. And she savored it slowly, as if stretching out the moment. She never added butter or jam because, in her opinion, the main thing was the quality of the taste.

But if the croissant wasn't fresh, Coco refused it altogether. Here, she was probably guided by a simple but important rule: "Better nothing than something mediocre." It was not just about food — it was her way of life.

That's how Chanel lived every day, without pretension, without excess, but with absolute attention to detail. Her diet was another reflection of the same philosophy as fashion: less is more. But only when that "less" is the best.

