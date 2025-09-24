Top drama with Johnny Depp — for those who’ve lost hope for a better life

Johnny Depp. Photo: Reuters

The film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape premiered back in 1993, starring Johnny Depp. His character captivates with selflessness and deep love for his family. The movie is about hope, faith in a better future, and the power of kindness.

Here’s why What’s Eating Gilbert Grape is worth watching

At the center of the story is the life of an ordinary provincial boy, Gilbert Grape. He is forced to take care of his family, as the head of the household has long since passed away, and his mother suffers from obesity and does not leave the house. His brother Arnie, who has mental health issues, also requires constant supervision — a role brilliantly played by Leonardo DiCaprio. In addition, Gilbert has to look after his two sisters.

The main character of the film is weighed down by responsibilities, torn between home and work. He neglects his own dreams and desires to care for his loved ones. However, his perspective on life changes with an unexpected encounter. A new girl, Becky, arrives in Gilbert’s town, and suddenly he begins to feel that he is entitled to more than mere survival.

The film presents reality as it is — with all its harshness and helplessness, yet punctuated by glimpses of hope. It is not a fairy tale with a happy ending, but the story teaches the importance of retaining one’s humanity. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape is like a bitter sip of truth about life, which is not always how we wish it to be, yet it always holds a spark of hope for something better.

