Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies Scarlett Johansson first directed film — official trailer

Scarlett Johansson first directed film — official trailer

en
Publication time 23 September 2025 21:34
Scarlett Johansson directs first film — Rotten Tomatoes score for Eleanor the Great
Scarlett Johansson. Photo: AP

Scarlett Johansson makes her directorial debut with the drama called Eleanor the Great. The film tells the story of 94-year-old Florida resident Eleanor Morgenstein (played by June Squibb). After losing her best friend, Eleanor moves back to New York City and forms an unlikely friendship with a 19-year-old college student.

Screenrant shares how critics rated Eleanor the Great on Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

Eleanor the Great — official trailer of Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut

In addition to Oscar nominee June Squibb (Nebraska) in the lead role, the cast includes Erin Kellyman (28 Years Later), Emmy nominee Jessica Hecht (Special), and Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave). The cast also features Rita Zohar, Will Price, Greg Kaston, and more.

Eleanor the Great debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a critic score of 67%. Its score is subject to fluctuation as more reviews are published. It doesn't yet have an audience score, the drama will land in the theaters on September 26.

Read more:

Wicked: For Good — release date, story & returning cast

The Strangers 2 — Madelaine Petsch returns in chilling sequel

movie rating Scarlett Johansson trailer premiere
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information