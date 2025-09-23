Scarlett Johansson directs first film — Rotten Tomatoes score for Eleanor the Great

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: AP

Scarlett Johansson makes her directorial debut with the drama called Eleanor the Great. The film tells the story of 94-year-old Florida resident Eleanor Morgenstein (played by June Squibb). After losing her best friend, Eleanor moves back to New York City and forms an unlikely friendship with a 19-year-old college student.

Screenrant shares how critics rated Eleanor the Great on Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

Eleanor the Great — official trailer of Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut

In addition to Oscar nominee June Squibb (Nebraska) in the lead role, the cast includes Erin Kellyman (28 Years Later), Emmy nominee Jessica Hecht (Special), and Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave). The cast also features Rita Zohar, Will Price, Greg Kaston, and more.

Eleanor the Great debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a critic score of 67%. Its score is subject to fluctuation as more reviews are published. It doesn't yet have an audience score, the drama will land in the theaters on September 26.

Read more:

Wicked: For Good — release date, story & returning cast

The Strangers 2 — Madelaine Petsch returns in chilling sequel