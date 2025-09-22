The Strangers 2 is coming soon — Madelaine Petsch leads horror sequel

Madelaine Petsch in The Strangers: Chapter 2. Photo screenshot from the video

The second film in the Strangers trilogy, directed by Renny Harlin, sees Maya (Madelaine Petsch) once again playing a cat-and-mouse game with an evil trio: the Man in the Mask, Dollface, and Pin-Up Girl.

Novyny.LIVE shares the official trailer ahead of the theatrical release.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 — official trailer & release date

The Strangers: Chapter 2, set for wide theatrical release on September 26 by Lionsgate, will see Madelaine Petsch reprise her role from the original film. Chapter 1, which grossed $48 million worldwide.

Gabriel Basso and Emily Alyn Horvath also star in The Strangers: Chapter 2, directed by Renny Harlin from a screenplay by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland. Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingham, and Charlie Dombek are the producers.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 — how it was

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is an American horror film released in 2024. It is the third film in the Strangers film series and the first installment of an intended trilogy that relaunches the series.

Renny Harlin directed the first film, which was also written by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland based on a story by Bryan Bertino, who wrote and directed the original film. Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutiérrez star as a couple who encounter three masked psychopaths while on a road trip.

According to director Renny Harlin, the third chapter is expected to be released in early 2026.

