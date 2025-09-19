What Happens at Night — Martin Scorsese teams with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Jennifer Lawrence attend the world premiere of "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in New York. Photo: AP

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence team up for a new Martin Scorsese film based on the ghost story novel "What Happens at Night".

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

What Happens at Night — everything we know so far

The film follows a married couple who travel to Europe to adopt a baby and stay in a cavernous, fading European hotel filled with eccentric characters. The screenplay is wrote by Patrick Marber (Closer).

"It’s a difficult journey that leaves the wife, who is struggling with cancer, desperately weak, and her husband worries that her illness will prevent the orphanage from releasing their child," a synopsis for the book reads.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have enjoyed a legendary collaboration, having made six feature films together over the course of two decades. However, What Happens at Night will mark Scorsese’s first time directing Lawrence.

Director Martin Scorsese, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio pose together at the Martin Scorsese "Legend of Cinema" Award Presentation during CinemaCon 2023. Photo: AP

Apple Original Films is in talks with Studiocanal to finance and produce the movie. Studiocanal acquired the rights to Peter Cameron’s acclaimed novel in 2023. Martin Scorsese is set to produce, and Patrick Marber, who was nominated for an Oscar for his work on Notes on a Scandal, will adapt the screenplay. The addition of Oscar winners DiCaprio and Lawrence only raises the project’s blue-chip pedigree.

