Wicked: For Good cast & release date — Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo return

Still from the Wicked: For Good. Photo: screenshot

Wicked: For Good, the second film in Jon M. Chu's two-part on-screen adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, is expected to hit theaters on November 21 this year. We will see the witches of Oz — Ariana Grande’s Glinda (Glinda the Good Witch) and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) — continue the story that began in the first film.

Fans of Wicked won’t have to wait long to return to the wonderful Land of Oz, ELLE shared everything you need to know about the premiere in a guide.

Wicked: For Good — plot, cast & release date

Since the first and second films were shot back-to-back and finished in January 2024, the same cast from Part One will appear in For Good. This includes Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda), Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard), Ethan Slater (Boq), and Marissa Bode (Nessarose).

Similar to Act 2 of the musical, For Good picks up some time after the cliffhanger ending of Part One, where Elphaba escapes the Wizard of Oz and Madame Morrible via an enchanted broomstick. In the new reality of Part Two, Glinda has become Glinda the Good, a beacon of hope to the citizens of Oz, who are becoming increasingly aware of the truth. Nessarose is the new mayor of Munchkinland, and the Wizard and Madame Morrible's propaganda campaign against Elphaba has reached new heights. Fiyero has become the Wizard's captain of the guard less out of fealty to the Wizard and more out of his desire to find and aid Elphaba.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters November 21, 2025.

