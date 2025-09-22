Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Swift brings The Life of a Showgirl Release Party to theaters arrow

Swift brings The Life of a Showgirl Release Party to theaters

22 September 2025 16:41
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
The Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift’s Release Party heads to theaters this October
Official poster. Photo from Instagram
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

Taylor Swift is returning to theaters. This announcement comes just weeks before the superstar releases her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Hollywood Reporters writes.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift brings The Life of a Showgirl to cinemas

"You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single The Fate of Ophelia, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl," Taylor wrote in the publication.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

After the initial publication of this story, Swift revealed an official release party for The Life of a Showgirl at 12:12 p.m. ET on Friday (fitting for her 12th album). The album will be released on Friday, October 3, and the film will be in theaters from October 3-5. The movie theater release party will feature the world premiere of the music video for the "Showgirl" single "The Fate of Ophelia." Tickets will cost $12.

Read more:

Taylor Swift’s Showgirl outfit is more than just sparkle

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram

cinema Taylor Swift premiere album
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

17:17 Minimalist boots are fall’s hottest trend — and totally wearable

17:12 Harry Potter star barred from fan event over OnlyFans content

16:41 Swift brings The Life of a Showgirl Release Party to theaters

16:32 The Strangers 2 — Madelaine Petsch returns in chilling sequel

15:29 Why your iPhone isn’t updating to iOS 26 — and how to fix it

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

15:12 Retro fashion comeback — how to wear the skirt back in style

14:55 Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report

14:30 Horoscope alert — 4 signs set to shine this week

12:48 Natural-born movie stars — women of three Zodiac signs

12:01 Elon Musk’s company plans to test a mind-reading device

17:17 Minimalist boots are fall’s hottest trend — and totally wearable

17:12 Harry Potter star barred from fan event over OnlyFans content

16:41 Swift brings The Life of a Showgirl Release Party to theaters

16:32 The Strangers 2 — Madelaine Petsch returns in chilling sequel

15:29 Why your iPhone isn’t updating to iOS 26 — and how to fix it

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

15:12 Retro fashion comeback — how to wear the skirt back in style

14:55 Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Ukraine — photo report

14:30 Horoscope alert — 4 signs set to shine this week

12:48 Natural-born movie stars — women of three Zodiac signs

12:01 Elon Musk’s company plans to test a mind-reading device

Top news

All News Articles Video

19:17Trump reacts to Russian drone violation of Poland’s airspace

12 September 2025

22:15 How to make a No-Bake Cappuccino Cake in just 10 minutes

18 September 2025

19:33 Easy Plum Cake recipe from The New York Times

11:22Trump narrowly escaped death on his way to Britain — Bloomberg

8 September 2025

18:36 Water pancakes — requires 2 eggs and 250 g of flour

16 September 2025

08:44Poland could shoot Russian drones over Ukraine — with a nuance

15 September 2025

14:07 “Lightness” dessert with 2 ingredients — fine even late at night

10 September 2025

08:30Poland confirms Russian drones entered its territory

12 September 2025

13:47 Not for the faint-hearted — movies to watch only once

11 September 2025

17:13 Ukrainian refugee murder suspect reveals motive — audio

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information