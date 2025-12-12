What not to put near a Wi-Fi router — check out the "killers" of the signal

A Wi-Fi router on a nightstand. Photo: YouTube video clip

Slow page loading, lagging video calls, and stuttering in online games don't necessarily indicate an issue with your provider or router. Sometimes, everyday items that are too close to the Wi-Fi signal source can slow down the connection.

Find out what not to place near your router for smoother streaming, according to Novyny.LIVE.

What not to keep near your router to avoid losing speed

Large household appliances often interfere with Wi-Fi — especially in the kitchen. A microwave oven can cause strong disruptions since it operates at 2.4 GHz, the same frequency many routers use. Refrigerators and washing machines with powerful motors also generate electromagnetic fields that distort radio waves.

Another issue is large metal objects and mirrors. Metal reflects signals, so if the router is placed inside a metal shelf, near a table with a metal base, or next to a big mirror, coverage can become uneven. This creates "dead zones" in the room where the connection disappears or becomes unstable.

Water also absorbs radio waves. An aquarium, a large vase of water, or even a full bottle placed in the signal's path can block it. For the same reason, kitchens near kettles and bathrooms are considered poor locations for a router.

Even interior items that seem harmless can affect Wi-Fi quality. Dense houseplants in big pots, stacks of books around the device, or decorative elements made of ceramic or concrete partially "eat" the signal. A router should not be surrounded tightly — it needs free space around it.

Other electronics can also interfere. Old cordless phones, some wireless speakers, or baby monitors may cause cross-interference, especially if they operate on the 2.4 GHz band. Even a string of blinking lights can weaken the connection if its controller is low quality.

The best place for a router is an open, central spot in the apartment at about 1.5 meters high. It should not be hidden in a cabinet, placed behind a sofa, or set on the floor — concrete foundations absorb downward signals. Walls also block Wi-Fi: drywall weakens it, brick reduces it further, and reinforced concrete can almost completely block it.

If the home is large or has a complex layout with many rooms, a mesh system may be the solution. This set of devices creates a single network and ensures seamless coverage without "dead corners."

The simplest steps that help immediately are clearing space around the router, moving it away from large appliances and metal surfaces, and placing it higher on an open shelf. Sometimes this rearrangement alone restores stable internet speed without replacing equipment or extra costs.

