Boost your Wi-Fi today — 8 free Wi-Fi upgrades

Slow internet can ruin a movie, an important call, or online games. The problem is often not the connection itself, but rather how the router is configured and located.

From router placement to device settings, discover free and effective ways to maximize Wi-Fi speed and enhance your home connection, according to BGR.

Move the router to a better location

The location of the router directly affects signal quality. Walls, large cabinets, metal objects, and sometimes even aquariums can significantly interfere with the Wi-Fi signal as it tries to reach your devices.

To ensure uniform coverage, place the router closer to the center of your home in an open area, rather than in a corner or behind furniture. The height of the router is also important; placing it on a high shelf or mounting it on the wall will help "lift" the signal above obstacles.

Adjust the position of the antennas

The router's external antennas determine how the signal is distributed. While the standard "all up" position looks neat, it can create dead spots in some rooms.

The signal propagates perpendicular to the antenna. If the antennas are angled upward, the coverage becomes mostly horizontal, which is good for one-story apartments but not always enough for multiple levels. The best option is to combine the positions by leaving one antenna upright and tilting the other sideways. This creates cross-coverage areas and improves the signal's ability to reach the far corners of the home without additional equipment.

Switch to the appropriate frequency band

Most modern routers support two bands: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The 5 GHz band offers faster speeds and less interference. However, it's less effective through walls, so it's best when you're close to the router. The 2.4 GHz band is slower, but it has a longer range. This makes it useful for devices in remote rooms or on another floor.

In the router settings, you can choose to use one band by default or enable both. In the latter case, two separate networks will appear. To balance speed and stability, it is advisable to connect devices near the router to the 5 GHz band and remote devices to the 2.4 GHz band.

Configure traffic prioritization using QoS

When multiple devices are connected to Wi-Fi, they compete for the same bandwidth. For example, an important video meeting may start to freeze if someone is downloading a large file or watching a 4K video simultaneously.

Many routers have a Quality of Service (QoS) function that allows you to prioritize devices. Through the device's web interface, you can designate the most important gadgets, such as a work laptop or gaming console, to ensure they have stable access to the necessary speed.

Update the router firmware

Like any other device, a router runs on firmware. Using an outdated version can result in bugs and vulnerabilities that affect the network's stability and speed.

Typically, you can install updates through the router's mobile app or web panel. If you choose the latter method, you will need to download the firmware file from the official website. Then, go to the router's settings through a browser using its IP address. Find a section labeled "Firmware Update" and specify the file manually.

Change the Wi-Fi channel

All wireless routers, including your neighbors', operate on specific channels within a selected range. If many devices in your area use the same channel, congestion occurs and speeds drop.

The router automatically selects a channel by default, but it is not always the least busy one. In the wireless network settings, you can manually select a 2.4 GHz channel. Most often, channels 1, 6, and 11 are recommended since they do not overlap. For the 5 GHz band, more "clean" channels are available, so experiment or use a Wi-Fi analyzer on your smartphone to find the least busy one.

Control who is connected to your network

The number of connected devices also affects speed. If your neighbors or strangers connect to your Wi-Fi without your knowledge, they can use up part of the channel.

Start by creating a strong password. Avoid simple options like "123456" or your address. You can also disable SSID broadcasting in the settings. Then, the network will not be displayed in the general list, and only those who know the exact name will be able to connect to it.

Contact your internet service provider

If you have checked all of your router's settings and the speed problems persist, the issue may lie with your internet provider. Sometimes, operators limit the speed during peak hours or after a certain amount of traffic has been used.

Additionally, the connection to your home or the provider's equipment may be unstable. When you contact them, the support team can check the signal remotely, diagnose any malfunctions, and send a technician if necessary.

