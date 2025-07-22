Boost your Wi-Fi: the best way to set up router antennas

Wi-Fi router on the table. Photo: still from video/YouTube

The faster the internet plan, the more disappointing it is when the Wi-Fi doesn't reach all the rooms and videos freeze on buffering. Often, the problem isn't the provider, but rather the angle at which the router's antennas are pointed. This determines whether the signal reaches every device in the apartment.

Correct antenna angles for stronger Wi-Fi coverage

Although most modern routers have adjustable antennas, users often leave them in the vertical position by default. In fact, Wi-Fi spreads in a "bagel" around each antenna, so changing the angle can significantly affect coverage.

Place the router in the center of the room, off the floor, and as far away as possible from thick walls, large metal appliances, and other electronics that can block the signal.

If you live in an apartment, keep all the antennas upright to ensure the signal covers the area horizontally. If you live in a multi-story building, tilt one or two antennas at a 45-degree angle so that the signal penetrates another floor. If you have three or four antennas, leave the center one upright and tilt the outer ones.

In compact or mesh systems, the antennas are hidden and positioned optimally by the manufacturer, so you don't need to adjust them. Focus on the correct height and on ensuring there are no obstacles around you.

Following these simple steps will help you minimize dead spots, improve connection stability, and unlock the full potential of your internet speed.

