8 real reasons your home Wi-Fi is always weak

Wi-Fi router. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

Wi-Fi in our homes often forces us to jump through hoops, even when we pay our providers regularly. The reason may not be so much the router settings as the objects and materials around it.

SlashGear writes about it.

Putting your router in the wrong place

A device hidden in a corner, a cupboard, or simply on the floor will transmit a weaker signal. Move it to the center of the room, raise it higher, and do not enclose it in a cramped wooden or metal box.

Microwaves, security cameras, and baby monitors

These devices operate in the same 2.4 GHz band as Wi-Fi, so they can "clog" the airwaves. If possible, switch your gadgets to 5 GHz or buy models with different frequencies.

Walls (especially concrete or brick)

The denser the material between you and the router, the weaker the signal. In homes with thick concrete walls, repeaters or a mesh system can help.

Metal objects (including mirrors and windows)

Metal reflects radio waves, and mirrors and "low-e" glass contain a thin metal layer — keep your router away from them.

Water features (like fishtanks)

A humid environment absorbs the signal. A large aquarium or fishtank next to the router can create a "dead" zone.

Other Wi-Fi networks

A neighboring router on the same channel is causing congestion. Automatic channel switching or switching to 5 GHz/6 GHz will reduce interference.

Bluetooth devices

Headphones, speakers, and peripherals also "sit" at 2.4 GHz. Turn off Bluetooth where it is not needed, or connect devices with a cable.

TVs

The metal inside, wireless modules, and closed cabinets under the screen significantly jam the signal if the router is located nearby or behind. Move it at least two meters away and orient the antennas correctly.

As a reminder, after buying a new Wi-Fi router, don't rush to say goodbye to the old one. Even an outdated router can strengthen the signal in the "dead zones" of your home — just set it up as a repeater, with or without a cable.

