Unlock Samsung’s secret Wi-Fi menu for better connectivity

Samsung smartphones have a hidden page with advanced Wi-Fi options that even longtime Galaxy users may not be aware of. This menu offers tools to optimize your home network and improve everyday connectivity.

Where to find the hidden menu and why it matters

Samsung is known for packing its Galaxy phones with extensive settings, and some of them are buried deep within the system. One such rarely noticed feature is the Connectivity Labs section, which quietly appeared in 2023 and has recently resurfaced in the r/SamsungGalaxy community. The menu is guaranteed to be available on phones with One UI 7 and the beta version of One UI 8, and is likely present on some One UI 6 devices.

To access the hidden options, go to Settings — Connections — Wi-Fi, tap the three dots in the top corner, and select Intelligent Wi-Fi. At the bottom of that page, repeatedly tap the Intelligent Wi-Fi title until the system prompts you to enable Connectivity Labs and adds it to the menu. Once activated, you’ll see a dedicated page with detailed weekly network usage stats and several specialized settings.

How to get to the Connectivity Lab menu on Samsung. Photo: Android Authority

One standout feature is Home Network Inspection: your phone guides you through your home to test router access points and identify signal "dead zones." For users who often switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data, the Switch to mobile data faster toggle ensures the phone won’t cling to a weak signal. If your carrier auto-connects your device to public hotspots, you can disable that via the Auto-connect to provider network option.

Under Set Wi-Fi list, a filter allows you to view only secure networks or those supporting Wi-Fi 6. For tech-savvy users, there’s also a Wi-Fi developer options section, which includes a Neighboring AP information page that sorts nearby signals from "Best" to "Worst."

Until Samsung makes these features more accessible in the main settings menu, these hidden tools remain a valuable bonus for those who aren’t afraid to dig into settings and want to get the most out of their Wi-Fi network.

