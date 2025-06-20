Top Samsung products that shaped the industry

Samsung logo on the facade of the building. Photo: Unsplash

Samsung has come a long way — from thin "clamshell phones" to foldable smartphones that are changing the perception of mobile technology. Some of the gadgets have had a particularly significant impact on the development of the company and the industry.

Samsung Magazine writes about it.

Samsung SGH-E700

At a time when "push-button" phones dominated the market, this elegant flip phone without an external antenna became a status symbol.

Samsung SGH-E700 clamshell push-button phone. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The built-in external OLED screen and thoughtful design made the SGH-E700 a symbol of the "golden age" of flip phones.

Samsung D600E

The premium slider with an excellent keyboard and attractive appearance confidently competed with the best devices from competitors.

Samsung D600E push-button slider phone. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The D600E has proven that ergonomics can go hand in hand with sophisticated style.

Samsung X820 (Ultra Edition 6.9)

At just 6.9 mm thick, the X820 was the thinnest phone of its time and set a new standard for minimalism.

Samsung X820 push-button phone. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The model showed that functionality could be combined with aesthetics, and predicted the current attempts of the Galaxy S25 Edge series to maintain its "slim" tradition.

Samsung Galaxy Note

The first Galaxy Note ushered in the era of "phablets".

Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The large screen paired with the S Pen stylus broke the trend of smaller displays and created demand for large smartphones. Although the Note series has disappeared, its ideas live on in the Ultra line.

Samsung Galaxy S series

Each generation of top-of-the-line Galaxy S phones has promoted innovation and kept Samsung in the premium segment.

The first Samsung Galaxy smartphone from the S line. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The Galaxy S3 became one of the most popular Android devices in 2012, and the Galaxy S8 introduced the Infinity Display, a design breakthrough.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

The first commercial foldable smartphone launched with teething problems, but Samsung quickly improved the design.

The first Samsung Galaxy smartphone from the Fold line. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

Currently, the Z Fold series defines the flexible device segment, and the market is already anticipating the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

Samsung Smart TV

In the television sector, the company has been setting the tone for many years with its own QLED and OLED matrices and "smart" features.

Samsung TV with Smart TV. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The same applies to its soundbars, which successfully complement the home entertainment ecosystem.

Memory and storage

Samsung is one of the key manufacturers of DRAM and NAND chips, without which modern smartphones, PCs, and servers would be impossible to imagine.

Samsung 128 GB memory card. Photo: Unsplash

The company not only creates devices for end users, but also supplies the heart of many competitive products, including the iPhone.

