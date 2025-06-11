Samsung's 5 biggest smartphone flops

A Samsung smartphone on a table. Photo: Pexels

While the world is still taking a closer look at the Galaxy S25 Edge, which has been launched in a limited number of markets, sales of the model are not yet very optimistic. Samsung's past shows that the company has made many mistakes — technical flaws or wrong strategic decisions have turned promising gadgets into high-profile financial losses.

Samsung Magazine writes about the five biggest flops.

Galaxy Note 7

The smartphone of 2016 is remembered not for its innovations, but for a manufacturing defect in the battery that caused the devices to spontaneously combust and even explode.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. Photo: Android Police

The global recall of millions of devices sold cost the brand billions of USD and seriously damaged its reputation.

The first Galaxy Fold

In 2019, Samsung introduced the first mass-produced foldable smartphone, but the display turned out to be too fragile: it broke, blistered, and cracked.

Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone. Photo: Android Central

The start of sales had to be postponed, and the design was urgently redesigned to minimise defects.

Wave and Bada OS line

In the early 2010s, the Korean company took the risk of launching its own Bada platform.

Samsung Wave GT-S8500 smartphone running the Bada operating system. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Despite interesting hardware solutions, the ecosystem did not have time to flourish: Android and iOS quickly pushed aside the alternative, and Samsung quietly closed the project.

Omnia series with Windows Mobile

The partnership with Microsoft was supposed to provide users with an alternative to Android, but Windows Mobile never gained mass recognition.

Samsung Omnia smartphone with Windows Mobile. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Subsequently, the company focused on the development of the Galaxy line running Android, and Microsoft phones remained a historical footnote.

Galaxy S25 Edge

The new model is only just entering the market and is only being sold in a few countries, which in itself limits its potential success.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Although the durability tests show good endurance, it is unclear whether the rejection of the Galaxy S26 Plus will be in the company's favor. However, the experience of previous flops shows that Samsung has the resources and ability to adjust its course in time, so the market will be watching closely to see if the S25 Edge will repeat the sad fate of its predecessors.

